Angels News and Notes: Arbitration agreements, new Ohtani rule, trade rumors, and more
Catching up on some news items out of Angels camp in recent days
Eric Kay found guilty in death of Tyler Skaggs
On Thursday, a jury concluded that Eric Kay, a former Angels communications director, is guilty of both crimes he was charged with in relation to Tyler Skaggs’ death.
Halos Heaven Podcast - March 2022 #13: Angels Bullpen Beefs Up As Spring Training Begins
A Dynamic Bullpen Emerges Out Of Free Agency As Archie Bradley And Ryan Tepera Join The Halos On The Eve Of Cactus League Opening Day
Angels Fall To Oakland In Cactus League Opener
Adell And Lorenzen Impress As The First Game Of Spring Goes Off Without A Hitch In the Valley Of The Sun
Angels reportedly sign reliever Ryan Tepera to a two-year deal
The second bullpen upgrade of the day is a big one
The Latest
Angels reportedly plan to sign reliever Archie Bradley to one-year deal
More reinforcements for a much improved bullpen
Angels sign infielder Matt Duffy to one-year deal
The veteran last played for the Cubs in 2021
Angels re-sign catcher Kurt Suzuki to one-year deal
Their first move post-lockout is to bring back a familiar face
2022 Spring Training Schedule Revealed
March 18 Will Be The Magical Day The Angels Hit The Field Once Again
Offseason Refresher: What do the Angels still need to do?
Baseball is back, and the Halos still have a lot of work to do before the season starts
MLB cancels two more series after another deadline passes without a new CBA
There officially won’t be 162 games on the 2022 schedule
Report: Arte Moreno one of four owners opposed to increasing luxury tax during latest CBA negotiations
The CBT threshold was one of the main points of contention between the players and the owners
Best Of The Best: Top Angels Players Since 2003
An In-Depth Look At The Best Player From Each Position Over The Past 20 Years In Franchise History Since World Series Magic In 2002
We're building great things, and we need your talent.
Mike Trout calls out Rob Manfred in statement of solidarity with players
Trout took a rare public approach by letting his feelings on the lockout - and Manfred - be known.
MLB officially cancels first two series of 2022 after deadline passes with no new CBA
The MLBPA rejected MLB’s "best-and-final" offer Tuesday afternoon
MLB prepared to miss a month of games, reports say
On deadline day, the prospect of getting a 162-game season seems bleak.
Halos Heaven Podcast - February 2022 #11: Kenny Rosenberg Interview
The Newly Acquired Lefty Brings "Simplicity" And "Conviction" To His Approach On The Mound As His Journey To The Majors Comes Back To Southern California
Four former Angels say they received drugs from staffer linked to the death of Tyler Skaggs
Matt Harvey, C.J. Cron, Cam Bedrosian and Mike Morin all testified at Eric Kay’s trial on Tuesday
Free Agent Primer: Kris Bryant
The Former NL MVP And World Series Champion Is Using Versatility To His Advantage While Awaiting A New Opportunity On The Free Agent Market
Free Agent Primer: Carlos Rodón
The best starter left on the market is also one of the more intriguing free agent cases in recent memory. Should the Angels try and sign Carlos Rodón?
Two Angels pitchers crack The Athletic’s top 100 prospects list
Reid Detmers and Sam Bachman ranked 19th and 60th respectively, while Kyren Paris fell in the just missed category
2021 Angels Player Review: Justin Upton
It was another season of injury for left fielder Justin Upton, leaving him with 89 games played in 2021.
2021 Angels Player Review: Patrick Sandoval
Sandoval’s breakout campaign last year saw him become the Angels’ best starter not named Shohei Ohtani
Halos Heaven Podcast - January 2022 #10: Kyren Paris Interview
The 20-Year-Old #4 Prospect Shined At The Lower Levels Of The Angels Farm System In 2021, While Displaying A Strong Sense Of Maturity
2021 Angels Player Review: Kean Wong
Wong’s second stint with the Angels lasted longer than the first but came to the same end with his release
2021 Angels Player Review: Tony Watson
Watson spent a total of five months with the team before being traded to San Francisco at the deadline
Four former Angels come up short on Hall of Fame ballot
David Ortiz was the only person on the ballot to make it to Cooperstown this time around
Announcement: A new commenting system is coming to Halos Heaven
Coming Thursday, comments will look different.
2021 Angels Player Review: Max Stassi
Max Stassi earned the catching spotlight this season, and he made the most of every moment, crafting a 2021 legacy full of impressive stats and future potential.
2021 Angels Player Review: Matt Thaiss
Despite being drafted as a catcher, Thaiss spent his career with the Halos largely as a first/third baseman before going back to a catcher full time at the end of the 2021 season
2021 Angels Player Review: Janson Junk
Junk made a short cameo with the Angels in September after being acquired in the Andrew Heaney trade
2021 Angels Player Review: Noé Ramirez
Ramirez made his way back to the Angels for two games in 2021 after being traded to Cincinnati in the offseason
2021 Angels Player Review: Mike Trout
A Nagging Calf Injury Derailed Another MVP-Type Season For "Trouty" While Shattering Hopes Of His Second Career Postseason Berth
Reid Detmers ranked as No. 28 overall prospect by Baseball America
The young lefty is the only Angels prospect in Baseball America’s top 100 list
2021 Angels Player Review: Taylor Ward
Playing Opportunities Came Ward’s Way in 2021, But Injuries Stalled The Former First Rounder From Expanding His Role And Possibly Cementing A Spot For The Future
2021 Angels Player Review: Austin Warren
The rookie reliever’s 2021 MLB debut brought fire to an otherwise struggling bullpen, making him a smart option for the 2022 rotation.