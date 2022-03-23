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Angels News and Notes: Arbitration agreements, new Ohtani rule, trade rumors, and more

Catching up on some news items out of Angels camp in recent days

By ColeBailey
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Eric Kay found guilty in death of Tyler Skaggs

On Thursday, a jury concluded that Eric Kay, a former Angels communications director, is guilty of both crimes he was charged with in relation to Tyler Skaggs’ death.

By ColeBailey
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Halos Heaven Podcast - March 2022 #13: Angels Bullpen Beefs Up As Spring Training Begins

A Dynamic Bullpen Emerges Out Of Free Agency As Archie Bradley And Ryan Tepera Join The Halos On The Eve Of Cactus League Opening Day

By Dominick Lorenz
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Angels Fall To Oakland In Cactus League Opener

Adell And Lorenzen Impress As The First Game Of Spring Goes Off Without A Hitch In the Valley Of The Sun

By Dominick Lorenz
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Angels reportedly sign reliever Ryan Tepera to a two-year deal

The second bullpen upgrade of the day is a big one

By ColeBailey
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Halos Heaven Podcast - March 2022 #12: Davis Daniel Interview

By Dominick Lorenz
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2021 Angels Player Review: Shohei Ohtani

By David Goodkind
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The Latest

Angels reportedly plan to sign reliever Archie Bradley to one-year deal

More reinforcements for a much improved bullpen

By ColeBailey
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Angels sign infielder Matt Duffy to one-year deal

The veteran last played for the Cubs in 2021

By ColeBailey
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Angels re-sign catcher Kurt Suzuki to one-year deal

Their first move post-lockout is to bring back a familiar face

By ColeBailey
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2022 Spring Training Schedule Revealed

March 18 Will Be The Magical Day The Angels Hit The Field Once Again

By Dominick Lorenz
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Offseason Refresher: What do the Angels still need to do?

Baseball is back, and the Halos still have a lot of work to do before the season starts

By ColeBailey
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BREAKING: MLB and MLBPA reach agreement on new CBA

Baseball is back!

By ColeBailey
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MLB cancels two more series after another deadline passes without a new CBA

There officially won’t be 162 games on the 2022 schedule

By ColeBailey
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Report: Arte Moreno one of four owners opposed to increasing luxury tax during latest CBA negotiations

The CBT threshold was one of the main points of contention between the players and the owners

By ColeBailey
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Best Of The Best: Top Angels Players Since 2003

An In-Depth Look At The Best Player From Each Position Over The Past 20 Years In Franchise History Since World Series Magic In 2002

By Dominick Lorenz
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From Vox Media

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Mike Trout calls out Rob Manfred in statement of solidarity with players

Trout took a rare public approach by letting his feelings on the lockout - and Manfred - be known.

By David Goodkind
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MLB officially cancels first two series of 2022 after deadline passes with no new CBA

The MLBPA rejected MLB’s "best-and-final" offer Tuesday afternoon

By ColeBailey
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MLB prepared to miss a month of games, reports say

On deadline day, the prospect of getting a 162-game season seems bleak.

By David Goodkind
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Halos Heaven Podcast - February 2022 #11: Kenny Rosenberg Interview

The Newly Acquired Lefty Brings "Simplicity" And "Conviction" To His Approach On The Mound As His Journey To The Majors Comes Back To Southern California

By Dominick Lorenz
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Four former Angels say they received drugs from staffer linked to the death of Tyler Skaggs

Matt Harvey, C.J. Cron, Cam Bedrosian and Mike Morin all testified at Eric Kay’s trial on Tuesday

By ColeBailey
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Free Agent Primer: Kris Bryant

The Former NL MVP And World Series Champion Is Using Versatility To His Advantage While Awaiting A New Opportunity On The Free Agent Market

By Dominick Lorenz
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Free Agent Primer: Carlos Rodón

The best starter left on the market is also one of the more intriguing free agent cases in recent memory. Should the Angels try and sign Carlos Rodón?

By ColeBailey
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Two Angels pitchers crack The Athletic’s top 100 prospects list

Reid Detmers and Sam Bachman ranked 19th and 60th respectively, while Kyren Paris fell in the just missed category

By ColeBailey
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2021 Angels Player Review: Justin Upton

It was another season of injury for left fielder Justin Upton, leaving him with 89 games played in 2021.

By TaylorArrey
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2021 Angels Player Review: Patrick Sandoval

Sandoval’s breakout campaign last year saw him become the Angels’ best starter not named Shohei Ohtani

By ColeBailey
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Halos Heaven Podcast - January 2022 #10: Kyren Paris Interview

The 20-Year-Old #4 Prospect Shined At The Lower Levels Of The Angels Farm System In 2021, While Displaying A Strong Sense Of Maturity

By Dominick Lorenz
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2021 Angels Player Review: Kean Wong

Wong’s second stint with the Angels lasted longer than the first but came to the same end with his release

By Arianna Evans
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2021 Angels Player Review: Tony Watson

Watson spent a total of five months with the team before being traded to San Francisco at the deadline

By Arianna Evans

Four former Angels come up short on Hall of Fame ballot

David Ortiz was the only person on the ballot to make it to Cooperstown this time around

By ColeBailey

Announcement: A new commenting system is coming to Halos Heaven

Coming Thursday, comments will look different.

By TanyaAnderson

2021 Angels Player Review: Max Stassi

Max Stassi earned the catching spotlight this season, and he made the most of every moment, crafting a 2021 legacy full of impressive stats and future potential.

By TaylorArrey

2021 Angels Player Review: Matt Thaiss

Despite being drafted as a catcher, Thaiss spent his career with the Halos largely as a first/third baseman before going back to a catcher full time at the end of the 2021 season

By Arianna Evans

2021 Angels Player Review: Janson Junk

Junk made a short cameo with the Angels in September after being acquired in the Andrew Heaney trade

By ColeBailey

2021 Angels Player Review: Noé Ramirez

Ramirez made his way back to the Angels for two games in 2021 after being traded to Cincinnati in the offseason

By ColeBailey

2021 Angels Player Review: Mike Trout

A Nagging Calf Injury Derailed Another MVP-Type Season For "Trouty" While Shattering Hopes Of His Second Career Postseason Berth

By Dominick Lorenz

Reid Detmers ranked as No. 28 overall prospect by Baseball America

The young lefty is the only Angels prospect in Baseball America’s top 100 list

By ColeBailey

2021 Angels Player Review: Taylor Ward

Playing Opportunities Came Ward’s Way in 2021, But Injuries Stalled The Former First Rounder From Expanding His Role And Possibly Cementing A Spot For The Future

By Dominick Lorenz

2021 Angels Player Review: Austin Warren

The rookie reliever’s 2021 MLB debut brought fire to an otherwise struggling bullpen, making him a smart option for the 2022 rotation.

By TaylorArrey