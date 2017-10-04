HumpLinks: Yanks bomb while Twins bomb

The easiest rumor to postulate this early in October is the one that suggests Justin Upton will opt out. And so it has been rumored. I mean, who really wants to look out at their keyboard and punch up the keys that say nothing has changed? But the really easy thing to observe is how player salaries do not go down, and how Upton just delivered the 17th best fWAR among all MLB position players, is still only 29 years old, has not too much competition in the OF Free Agent market this Winger window, and has this one chance for a contract reset for a reason. So, sure, anybody can say he is leaning towards an opt out. From Billy Eppler's position, the idea that he could talk Upton and his agent into ignoring the chance for an even better contract should be a non-starter. Eppler's only two real choices are to take his chances in the bidding war for Upton (which would be stupid, knowing like we do how Pujols' contract already has created wallet limitations with Arte), or preempt everything and meet Upton's asking price with a new contract now...........

Yep. Lots of folks whiff on pre-season predictions. Thank you Beyond The Boxscore for admitting that you did not see the Angels in the WC chase even when you thought they would have an actual baseball team to field. However, I still see you admitting that the Angels had a Mike Trout that you overlooked. What you overlook is that Mike Trout missed 40 some games anyway.........

Wait. Sports Illustrated predicted the Angels to be really, really bad. The Angels outperformed Sports Illustrated's prediction, even with both hands tied behind their back. And for that SI thinks they failed to live up to their low expectations? Man, that is truly missing out on the story...........

The best position player ever drafted by the LAA franchise? Not Mike Trout. Not yet, anyway..........

