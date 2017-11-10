WeekEnd HaloLinks: A Silver Lining

I already miss baseball. Maybe it’s just because I am doing this research tonight with a football game on, and my eyeballs can’t handle the “color rush” cartoon unfolding on the flat screen in front of me. Or maybe it’s all the gift-buying commercials that are pounding at my pocketbook so early, galling me that it’s such a long way to Christmas Day. Which means it’s a long, long way to pitchers/catcher report.

Can’t somebody just let me focus on enjoying Thanksgiving, like I did when I was in elementary school cutting out turkeys and pumpkins from brown and orange construction paper? (Did kids today still use buckets of white paste with thick plastic applicators? Yeah, I still recall the taste.)

Meh. I’m probably just in a funk because the warm weather this fall in Massachusetts delayed the color change season and the trees in the part of New England I was visiting were still mostly green. So I missed out on what I was hoping to be a taste of Fall before I came back to perfect SoCal weather.

Whatever. Have a nice weekend with these Offseason-Links:

A Little Bit of Angels News

Justin Upton won his third Silver Slugger Award...........The other two AL outfielders to win the SS were George Springer and Aaron Judge. Mike Trout misses the first seasonal SS award of his career. But...comparing Trout to Springer, Springer had 26 more games and 122 more PA’s. With that he had merely 1 more home run. Their K rate was almost identical, but Trout was superior to Springer in - inhale, deep breath - Base on Balls rate, Isolated Power, Batting Average on Balls In Play, Batting Average, On Base Percentage, Slugging Percentage, On Base Plus Slugging Average, weighted On Base Average, weighted Runs Created plus, triples, Win Probability Added, and Base Out Runs Added. But, holy shit, that one extra home run!.............

Now that Twitter has expanded to 280 characters (still waiting for SBN to catch on to this news), the social media maven of The Philadelphia Kansas City Oakland Athletics Who Would Have Preferred To Be Of San Jose has trolled the Angels - with a stale joke that is 2 years out of date...........

Arte’s AA affiliate, however, deserves the mockery. They have been bought, and after next year it will be their third city/stadium/name in 4 seasons. (For those unfamiliar, before you freak out the players and coaches still remain within the LAA farm system.).............

Everywhere In Baseball

We already did the Worst Called Ball of the Season. So here is the counterbalancing joy: the Worst Called Strike of the Season. Andrew Romine gets jobbed...........

Has the shift peaked already?..........

The Brewers are upping their commitment to Maryvale for Spring Training..........

Jon Heyman, dinosaur sportswriter when not hanging out in Scott Boras’ back pocket, defends the Modern Baseball Committee travesty of a HoF ballot by using the foundational logic that it is right because it was figured out by dinosaur sportswriters..........

What happens when you stuff a ballroom with the city’s wealthiest good old boys for a male-only night of backslapping, cigar smoking and caviar? You get some noobs knocking the Commissioner’s World Series Trophy to the floor...........

You know why I keep using the phrase “merry-go-round” when talking about coaching staff changes rampant throughout Baseball? A few weeks ago Mike Maddux goes from the Nats to the Cards, taking over for recently fired Derek Lilliquist. Yesterday Derek Lilliquist goes from the Cards to the Nats, taking over for recently fired Mike Maddux..........Oh. And the Yankees keep going down the list of ex-MFY baseball players in their search for a new manager. Anybody truly wanting the job should do their best George Costanza impersonation, confidently and happily expressing his position that they can be counted on to not make any decisions. Instead, they will just follow whatever the FO sends down to the dugout on slips of paper............

Disney keeps taking it in the shorts due to the revenue drag that is ESPN. And there is a chance that SportsCenter is going to take a hit in personnel cuts right after Thanksgiving. Merry Christmas, you nincompoops...........

Hot Stove

Derek Jeter would prefer to trade Giancarlo Stanton to the Cardinals, because he covets the Cards potential for a return. For his part, word has it that Stanton himself - who with a full no-trade clause has ultimate veto power - would prefer to come back to SoCal. But, aah, that incredibly high salary that comes with Stanton. Neither the Dodgers nor the Angels are sniffing the bait...........I’m a little confused about this anyway. Officially, St. Louis is a small-market team and would need Miami to eat a big hunk of Stanton’s salary, but the whole point of Miami moving Stanton is to get out from under that salary while restocking the talent pool. So why is St. Louis the preferred match?...........

Here is your “Torii Hunter was insulted by Jerry Dipoto meme” moment. In reviewing the Scott Boras opening proclamation concerning J.D. Martinez needing $200 million, the SBN mothership goes into the details of how negotiations work. “The way it should happen is that we get to hear what lowball offers teams have in mind as counterpoints to Boras' figures and see it all play out that way, but that's a rarity: we only get to experience that when, say, Jon Lester's camp shares with the world an insulting starting offer the Red Sox gave him before he hit free agency. And that's because teams aren't about to volunteer information that would make them look cheap: it would undermine their efforts to say, "We tried!" and also give more insight into the fight against ownership baseball's players are perpetually in.“ The point being that one side bids low, the other side bids high, andthe two sides negotiate to a middle ground. It’s the way negotiations work. But in MLB Land, teams stay silent because they don’t want the publicity of looking cheap. Because fans just get excited to get a key player regardless of price, since it’s not their money. This leaves the arena of public opinion to the players and agents and we get the Torii Hunter story..........By the way, this is nothing new. This link is from a year ago, which Sam Miller was kind enough to remind...........

The 2017 Shohei Otani Process, figured out..........

The Duffle Bag

Hurricane Harvey almost convinced Justin Verlander to stay in Detroit...........Hey, remember that link I gave you yesterday about the phony baseball blogger/harasser? Turns out that was a teenaged girl.............Johan Santana = Sandy Koufax? Numbers don’t lie?...............