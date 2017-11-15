HumpLinks: BBWAA Manages a clear thought

I have written this before, but what if at the start of last season you said to a manager the following:

You will be gifted the very best defender in all of baseball as your shortstop, and the best defensive catcher in the League. And you will have the greatest player of the modern era, but:

You will only get that greatest player for 75% of the season.

You will be denied a Major League quality starting rotation, all 5 slots, pretty much all season.

You will be denied a Major League quality closer. And your bullpen will have been assembled at the last minute.

You will be denied a Major League quality second baseman.

You will be denied a Major League quality third baseman.

You will be denied a Major League quality left fielder.

You will get to use a DH, but he will be the very worst producing baseball player in all of the Major Leagues.

Oh, and your first baseman and right fielder will be underwhelming.

And then that manager went out and took that bucket of bolts and stayed in the playoff race - which is what the regular season is all about - for 98% of the season!

Would that not be the very definition of managing to succeed? Well, that would have been Mike Scioscia. But the BBWAA ignore all that. Sosh wasn’t even a finalist.

As it happens, the BBWAA didn’t do too badly this year in choosing their winner. They fell in favor of doing more, with less. But it would have been better had they seen fit to post Sosh as at least a Top 3 out of 15 in his own league.

In the AL, A.J. Hinch’s Astros yielded the best team fWAR in all of baseball at 33.0. Terry Francona’s Indians were #4 at 27.3. Paul Molitor’s Twins were 9th at 24.2. And Molitor won the honor.

Over in the NL, Dave Roberts’ Dodgers were #2 in all of MLB 30.1. Torey Lovullo’s D’backs were #14 at 19.8. And Bud Black’s Rockies #22 at 13.7. Torey Luvollo got it, probably because he made the playoffs and Black did not, even though Black had the higher mountain to climb and almost made it anyway.

The BBWAA chose Paul Molitor (AL, Twins) and Torey Luvello (NL, Diamondbacks) as their Managers of the Year. Not the very best choice, but it could have been a lot worse.

Here on the outside, the IBWAA chose Terry Francona (AL, Indians) and Torey Luvello (NL, Diamondbacks) as our Managers of the Year.

My choices were Mike Scioscia (AL, Angels. 17th overall in team fWAR) and Bud Black (NL, Rockies). Accidentally right in line with those team fWAR observations above. So everybody else was wrong, and they screwed up. But what more can I do?

Have some Mike-Scioscia-Commemorative-Offseason-Links:

JC Ramirez is responding well to stem-cell therapy. He may end up avoiding surgery, and he may be ready for Spring Training.

Of all the places where Shohei Ohtani could land, LAA would maximize his impact.

The Angels BIGGEST offseason need is...pitching? People are still refusing to pay attention to the 2017 injury profile.

Brian Kenny, The Enlightened One, with the same Trout Porn that I pushed out to you recently. Not that it will make any difference, except to piss off MFY fans.............

Chris Anonetti is a winner.

The Cards and Nats firing their pitching coaches, and hiring each other's fired pitching coaches, was pretty weird.

SI went looking closer at the rookie seasons of Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger. Not quite the greatest of all time, after all, as ESPN had claimed.

Mike Trout is entering his prime and had he not injured himself his 2017 season was on a pace to challenge even the best of Babe Ruth.

Jeff Sullivan, having way too much fun with Javy Baez strikeouts..........

In 2017 rookies hit a lot of home runs. But in 1969 the rookies then hit a greater percentage of the MLB home runs than ever, even 2017.

Now that we have finally given Aaron Judge his RoY, look at how fast the MSM has turned the page. Yeah, even they are exhausted of it all............

At the end of the day sports is merely one form of distraction away from the harsh reality of daily survival, which we call life. It is only one of many choices for “entertainment”. But we are about to learn something. In the dog-eat-dog cage match of a free market, what is the relative value of sports compared to other forms of video entertainment? What would happen to an OOT streaming service if it was everything except sports? Competing with sports, then, will it survive? I don’t think people spend enough time focusing on the real-time aspect of live sports that makes it so compelling. One can time-shift CSI and miss out on nothing. But watch a sports event after the outcome has become common knowledge and it ain’t the same experience, at all. I truly wish for non-sports content to stand on its own and succeed. But I fear that will only be possible if it lowers itself to the greatest common denominator, and everything ends up like daytime TV.........

Bobby Doerr dies at the age of 99. He had a very credible career, 14 seasons and 51.2 career bWAR, all for one team (BoSux). RIP, Mr. Doerr. At 99, Doerr was the oldest living MLB player. That title now passes to Red Shoendienst, currently 94.

What if Carlos Santana comes to the AL West after all, but it's because Jerry Dipoto still reads HH every day and Santana lands in Seattle?

ESPN is only two days behind on the Logan Morrison - LAA rumors............

I really hope we don't shoot our wad this offseason and only end up with Mike Moustakas. I also don't follow the Lucas Duda thought process.

The Marlins appear to be asking for a shockingly high amount of return for Giancarlo Stanton.

Cameron Maybin, now a Free Agent, to the Royals? The Royals are one of our long-standing arch-enemies.

FanGraphs posts their Top 50 FA list.

Cole Hamels takes us inside the head of Yu Darvish during Darvish's WS failure. Beware, Miguel Cabrera might not be fading away after all. An authentic Lou Gehrig bat is coming up for sale. The one he used to smack his last 2 home runs. Scroll down this list of Cleveland Indians images and notice the 1921 jersey.

