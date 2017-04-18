TuesdoLinks: Halos have the 0's down pat.

Justin Verlander, as I linked yesterday, believes that the Indians are stealing signs. How else to explain how well the Indians are doing against him? (Well, I dunno. It's not like they are the reigning AL Champs or anything.) Another possibility is that Verlander might be tipping his pitches, and the Indians have figured that out. That would, of course, put the blame back on Verlander himself. Nah. can't be that. Too blessed to be stressed..........

Oh boy. Baseball writers going at other baseball writers. Joel Sherman of the NY Post calls out baseball for refusing to end games in ties. He knows full well them are fightin' words. And in come the haymakers. One from Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, and another from Kyle Koster of USA Today. Methinks there shall be more...........

Rick Ankiel had an alcohol problem. One severe enough that he, when he was still a pitcher, he took on Randy Johnson well after taking on some copious amounts of vodka.....

One of the banes of pro basketball is how coaches and players work the refs, whining and complaining all the time to game the officiating in their favor. It's been going on forever and the impact can be really noticeable. Makes sense, since the officiating is highly subjective and refs are human. Well, guess what? The strike zone is highly subjective and the umpires are human, too. So Miguel Cabrera is learning to work the umps to force pitchers to throw into his hitting strengths...........

Humidors at Coors Field. Or, a lot of math over a cigar box...........

Oh, sure, we Angels fans might have some resentment for the love that a Mookie Betts gets, since it comes at the price of Mike Trout's public adoration. But this is truly something worthy of applause in this day and age. Betts has not struck out since September 12th, the 140th game of last season. That is (including last night) 28 games and 109 At Bats without a K. That is pretty damned impressive..........

Nate Silver, not having much to do since the election, has spent his winter rebuilding the stat lines for relief pitchers. In his world, he proposed ditching the Save, and introducing the Goose Egg..........

Adrian Beltre is awesome. And the more awesome Adrian Beltre becomes, the more ridiculous becomes the legacy of the Tony Reagins era. Reagins is not alone, as Arte had a hand in it. But Adrian Beltre could have been our awesome. Easily...........

Luis Tiant is calling BS on the BBWAA HoF voters. Fair complaint, since the voters have walked right over an entire era of players............

StatCast fixes defensive stats, and players are starting to get noticed. To me, that means they are going to start getting paid. That should make more of them a lot more stat-friendly, I predict..........



