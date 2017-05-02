TuesdoLinks: Angels must chase playoffs obliquely

Try and keep up. Yankees manager Joe Girardi went into extra innings over the weekend against the Orioles and needed to perform some fancy defensive positioning dancing to keep his pitching staff lined up. Reliever Bryan Mitchell ended up pitching one inning, then Aroldis Chapman pitched the next inning, and Mitchell came back to the mound to pitch the inning thereafter. How is that possible? Watch for yourself. It was kind of clumsy........

Before the Internet, life was hard. For stat mavens, very very hard............

Recall, for a moment, the brouhaha last week between the Orioles and Red Sox that started with a cleats high slide by Manny Machado, and ended with a pitch from behind Machado's head. Well, the Orioles are now in Boston and Machado got all of one. Notice his sweet walk of admiration, followed by a nice, slow trot. Them is some unwritten rules being broken right there. A statement...........

The strike zone IS shrinking. It's supposed to be shrinking, especially with an elevation of the bottom of the zone. What I find interesting about this is how it can be possible to look at the pitch charts after a game and see the SAME ump calling the SAME pitch as a different result at the bottom of the zone, and with the SAME pitcher on the mound. For example, umpire Adam Hamari calling the bottom of the zone with Yu Darvish on the mound this past Saturday. I wonder if this is a problem with the tracking systems, or with the crew calibrating the tracking systems, or the umpire having a problem enforcing the new zone target?...........

We have heard a decent amount of push-back from players and managers when it comes to the idea of using your best reliever in the most crucial (high leverage) situation of the game, instead of waiting until the 9th inning. But what happens when a player IS used in a new way and becomes successful at it? That player then becomes an advocate, as is the case of Chris Devenski............

Watch the first 3 seconds of this clip, where Lance McCullers, Jr. sends a pitch behind Mike Napoli's back. Benches will clear, fingers will get pointed, players will get more and more agitated as they learn that they will be safely restrained from having to actually do anything physical. But go back and watch that pitch over and over and over and notice that the pitch was so wild it actually tails away from Naps, moving left to right. Had it been under control, and not spinning as fiercely, it would have drilled Naps in the ribs. It's not often that right-handed pitchers make pitches move so hard left to right..............

Eew. This gives a whole new meaning to the idea of "pissing away the memory of a friend"............

Wow. ESPN "fired" people, but are holding those people to the full balance of their employment contracts, with pay, and locking them out of their chosen career for years?? Sure, they will get paid. But they are being forced to disappear. When that contract ends, their contacts and market visibility will have deteriorated to the point where they will be unhirable..........

