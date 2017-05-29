Angels get beat by Braves 6-3, compounding an already-bad Halos news day

Angels 3 Braves 6

What a day to be an Angels fan, huh?

Mike Trout needs thumb surgery and is on the shelf for a couple months. Basically, it’s a living nightmare.

The Angels, fresh on the heels of losing a three-game series against the Miami Marlins, and back home in the Big A for the first time after a 10-game road trip, lost the series opener against the Braves.

Did I mention Mike Trout is getting thumb surgery and is going to be out for 6-8 weeks?!

That’s really all you need to know.

Today is Memorial Day, however, and that serves as a stark reminder that there are real heroes out there, fellow Americans that gave their country everything they had to give, and this stuff we’re watching...it’s just a game.

Hope you all enjoyed the holiday, tomorrow we’ll resume our regularly scheduled, permanently incensed coverage.