Angels 3 Mariners 11

Alex Meyer is probably not a Major League Baseball starting pitcher, and that’s OK! He could still be an important piece to a ballclub. Maybe even THIS ballclub! Hey, that’d be something, wouldn’t it? You know what’s not something? Alex Meyer as a starting pitcher for the Angels. 8 hits, 6 earned runs, 4 walks...this all over the course of 4.0 innings pitched.

That’s not gonna get the job done, unless the job is Arsonist.

The Mariners would unload on Meyer, and then they’d keep dropping hits on the Angels relievers, ultimately racking up an 11-3 drubbing, their last game of a 3-3 road trip being this ultimate Buttercupping in Safeco.

We had such good vibes going into this series, and even this game. Then, it became an insult to my senses. Tomorrow, they have a series against the Astros, and we’re going to see some real rubber hit the road. I’ll be peeking through my fingers over my eyes.