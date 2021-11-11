 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Halos Heaven Podcast - November 2021 #6: Hot Stove & Rumors Begin To Swirl For Angels

Raisel Iglesias Is Clearly No. 1 Priority, But He Is Just One Of Many Pitchers The Angels Are Keeping A Close Eye On At The Start Of Free Agency

By Dominick Lorenz
Raisel Iglesias pitching in the 9th inning, recording one of his 34 Saves in 2021
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Dominick, David and Cole discuss the Angels pitching staff (starting and relief) and how the $18.4 million qualifying offer to Raisel Iglesias sets the tone for the immediate needs of the team. This episode features an in depth look at the latest news and notes surrounding possible Angels free-agent targets, injury/roster moves and the MLB Awards.

