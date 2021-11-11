Dominick, David and Cole discuss the Angels pitching staff (starting and relief) and how the $18.4 million qualifying offer to Raisel Iglesias sets the tone for the immediate needs of the team. This episode features an in depth look at the latest news and notes surrounding possible Angels free-agent targets, injury/roster moves and the MLB Awards.
Filed under:
Halos Heaven Podcast - November 2021 #6: Hot Stove & Rumors Begin To Swirl For Angels
Raisel Iglesias Is Clearly No. 1 Priority, But He Is Just One Of Many Pitchers The Angels Are Keeping A Close Eye On At The Start Of Free Agency
Loading comments...