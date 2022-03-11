2022 Spring Training Schedule Revealed

Following yesterday’s MLB & MLBPA new CBA Agreement to end the 99-day lockout, Major League Baseball this afternoon released the revised 2022 Spring Training schedule for all teams in the Cactus and Grapefruit League.

With the revised schedule now in place, the Angels will play 18 games in a 20-day period with off days on Thursday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 30. Seven games with be played at Tempe Diablo Stadium, while eight will take place at other spring training complexes in the Cactus League area. Per usual, the Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers will conclude the preseason with a three-game Freeway Series from April 3-5 with the first game at Angel Stadium and the final two at Chavez Ravine.

Here is the complete list of games with times still listed as TBD:

3/17: OFF

3/18: @ Oakland A’s (Hohokam Stadium - Mesa, AZ)

@ Oakland A’s (Hohokam Stadium - Mesa, AZ) 3/19: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (Tempe Diablo Stadium - Tempe, AZ)

vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (Tempe Diablo Stadium - Tempe, AZ) 3/20: @ Seattle Mariners (Peoria Sports Complex - Peoria, AZ)

@ Seattle Mariners (Peoria Sports Complex - Peoria, AZ) 3/21: vs. Kansas City Royals (Tempe Diablo Stadium - Tempe, AZ)

vs. Kansas City Royals (Tempe Diablo Stadium - Tempe, AZ) 3/22: vs. Colorado Rockies (Tempe Diablo Stadium - Tempe, AZ)

vs. Colorado Rockies (Tempe Diablo Stadium - Tempe, AZ) 3/23: @ San Diego Padres (Peoria Sports Complex - Peoria, AZ)

@ San Diego Padres (Peoria Sports Complex - Peoria, AZ) 3/24: vs. Chicago Cubs (Tempe Diablo Stadium - Tempe, AZ)

vs. Chicago Cubs (Tempe Diablo Stadium - Tempe, AZ) 3/25: @ Arizona Diamondbacks (Salt River Fields at Talking Stick - Scottsdale, AZ)

@ Arizona Diamondbacks (Salt River Fields at Talking Stick - Scottsdale, AZ) 3/26: @ Chicago White Sox (Camelback Ranch - Glendale, AZ)

@ Chicago White Sox (Camelback Ranch - Glendale, AZ) 3/27: vs. San Francisco Giants (Tempe Diablo Stadium - Tempe, AZ)

vs. San Francisco Giants (Tempe Diablo Stadium - Tempe, AZ) 3/28: vs. Oakland A’s (Tempe Diablo Stadium - Tempe, AZ)

vs. Oakland A’s (Tempe Diablo Stadium - Tempe, AZ) 3/29: @ Colorado Rockies (Salt River Fields at Talking Stick - Scottsdale, AZ)

@ Colorado Rockies (Salt River Fields at Talking Stick - Scottsdale, AZ) 3/30 - OFF

3/31: @ Milwaukee Brewers (American Family Fields of Phoenix - Phoenix, AZ)

@ Milwaukee Brewers (American Family Fields of Phoenix - Phoenix, AZ) 4/1: vs. Cincinatti Reds (Tempe Diablo Stadium - Tempe, AZ)

vs. Cincinatti Reds (Tempe Diablo Stadium - Tempe, AZ) 4/2: @ Chicago Cubs (Sloan Park - Mesa, AZ)

@ Chicago Cubs (Sloan Park - Mesa, AZ) 4/3: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers*

vs. Los Angeles Dodgers* 4/4: @ Los Angeles Dodgers**

@ Los Angeles Dodgers** 4/5: @ Los Angeles Dodgers**

*Angel Stadium / **Dodger Stadium

As a reminder, the Angels regular season begins on Thursday, April 7 with a four-game series against the Houston Astros, followed by a mini two-game series against the Miami Marlins at Angel Stadium. A full 162-game season is planned with the first two series of the season (4 games @ Oakland and 2 games @ Seattle) being made up as part of 9-inning doubleheaders throughout the regular season.