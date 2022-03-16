Angels sign infielder Matt Duffy to one-year deal

The Angels added some infield depth to their roster on Wednesday afternoon, bringing in veteran infielder Matt Duffy on a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.

Duffy played in 97 games for the Cubs in 2021, hitting .287/.357/.381 with eight home runs and 30 runs batted in, which was good for a perfectly average 100 OPS+. He also stole eight bases in nine attempts on the basepaths, and he racked up three defensive runs saved in the field while playing five different positions (3B, 2B, SS, LF and 1B).

It is unclear what type of role Duffy will play with the Angels as of now, but he at least figures to compete with Andrew Velazquez, Tyler Wade and Luis Rengifo for the vacant spot at either shortstop or second base. Even if he doesn’t win that spot, though, he’ll likely stick around on the roster as a versatile super-utilityman of sorts.