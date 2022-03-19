Halos Heaven Podcast - March 2022 #13: Angels Bullpen Beefs Up As Spring Training Begins

Dominick, David and Cole react to Archie Bradley (1-year/$3.75 Million) and Ryan Tepera (2-years/$14 Million) signing via free agency with the Angels and how these moves solidify the back end of the bullpen entering the 2022 season. This episode also features an in depth look at how Matt Duffy effects the starting shortstop battle, who makes the jump in the starting rotation for the sixth slot and if the Angels need to make any other moves before the start of the regular season.