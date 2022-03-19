Dominick, David and Cole react to Archie Bradley (1-year/$3.75 Million) and Ryan Tepera (2-years/$14 Million) signing via free agency with the Angels and how these moves solidify the back end of the bullpen entering the 2022 season. This episode also features an in depth look at how Matt Duffy effects the starting shortstop battle, who makes the jump in the starting rotation for the sixth slot and if the Angels need to make any other moves before the start of the regular season.
Filed under:
Halos Heaven Podcast - March 2022 #13: Angels Bullpen Beefs Up As Spring Training Begins
A Dynamic Bullpen Emerges Out Of Free Agency As Archie Bradley And Ryan Tepera Join The Halos On The Eve Of Cactus League Opening Day
