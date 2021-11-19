Dominick, David and Cole react to the news of Noah Syndergaard signing a 1-year/$21 Million deal with the Angels and how that sets the tone for deals moving forward this offseason. This episode features an in depth look at what makes Syndergaard intriguing, Raisel Iglesias rejecting the $18.4 Million qualifying offer and what could potentially be the next Free-Agent signing or Trade for the Halos.
Halos Heaven Podcast - November 2021 #7: Syndergaard Signs With The Angels As Pitching Continues To Be The Main Focus
Looking For A Change Of Scenery, Noah Syndergaard Joins The Angels Starting Rotation Hoping To Revitalize His Career After Tommy John Surgery
