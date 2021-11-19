 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Halos Heaven Podcast - November 2021 #7: Syndergaard Signs With The Angels As Pitching Continues To Be The Main Focus

Looking For A Change Of Scenery, Noah Syndergaard Joins The Angels Starting Rotation Hoping To Revitalize His Career After Tommy John Surgery

By Dominick Lorenz
Noah Syndergaard pitching against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of game two of a doubleheader at Citi Field.
Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Dominick, David and Cole react to the news of Noah Syndergaard signing a 1-year/$21 Million deal with the Angels and how that sets the tone for deals moving forward this offseason. This episode features an in depth look at what makes Syndergaard intriguing, Raisel Iglesias rejecting the $18.4 Million qualifying offer and what could potentially be the next Free-Agent signing or Trade for the Halos.

