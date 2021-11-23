Elvis Peguero Protected From Rule 5 Draft By Angels

Prior to the Friday, November 19 deadline at 3 p.m. PT, the Angels protected the rights to right-handed reliever Elvis Peguero, adding him to their 40-man roster. Peguero, who currently ranks as the No. 23 Prospect (according to MLB Pipeline) in the Angels minor league system, was acquired by the Halos on July 31 from the New York Yankees in a deal that sent lefty pitcher Andrew Heaney to the Bronx.

The 24-year-old Dominican native got the opportunity to pitch at the major league level for a short stint (three appearances) in late August/early September, allowing seven runs in 2.1 total innings. On the bright side, he tossed 0.2 shutout innings against the Texas Rangers in his last appearance on September 5 before returning to Triple-A Salt Lake. Across three different minor league levels this season (High-A, Double-A and Triple-A), Peguero combined to go 5-2 with a 3.43 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 57.2 innings. After beginning his career as a starter, Peguero converted to a reliever during the 2019 season and has found better success with command, especially with a Fastball reaching the upper-90’s and Slider maxing out around the mid-80’s to low 90’s.

Acquired in the Andrew Heaney deal, Elvis Peguero worked 2 innings last night in AAA Salt Lake. The fastball was 96-98 MPH touching 99 MPH. He also flashed a nice slider/cutter in the low 90’s#Angels pic.twitter.com/NOygBNQmvZ — Jared Tims (@Jared_Tims) August 24, 2021

With Peguero being the only player protected by the Angels at the deadline, there were some notable names left off the list that other teams now have the opportunity to snatch during the draft on the last day of the 2021 Winter Meetings (December 9). Those players include infielder Michael Stefanic and reliever Connor Higgins, along with four current Top-30 prospects (#10 - INF D’Shawn Knowles, #12 - INF Livan Soto, #20 - RHP Robinson Pina and #26 - OF Orlando Martinez).

Stefanic (25): Played in 125 combined games between Double-A and Triple-A, slashing .336/.408/.493 while setting career-highs in every major offensive category. Can be utilized in the infield at Second, Short or Third base.

Higgins (25): Pitched consistently out of the bullpen for Double-A Rocket City with a 3.55 ERA and 43 strikeouts across 38 innings prior to being promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake during the final month of the season.

Knowles (20): In three seasons, has yet to play above A-ball, however did play in 84 games with Low-A Inland Empire in 2021. He ranked second on the team in RBI (48) and Doubles (21).

Soto (21): Split time between High-A Tri-City and Double-A Rocket City (103 total games), averaging just .218 with 7 HR and 40 RBI.

Pina (22): Started 21 games across three levels of the Angels farm system (Low-A, High-A and Double-A), accumulating a 4.44 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 95.1 innings. Made 6 appearances (4 starts) in the Arizona Fall League, totaling a 2-1 record, 3.63 ERA and .246 Opp Average.

Martinez (23): In his first full season in Double-A (102 games), slashed .258/.313/.445. Spent time after the season in the Arizona Fall League where he played in 22 games and hit for a .215 Avg., 1 HR, 4 RBI and 2 Doubles.

Here is the full list of eligible Angels prospects available to be selected in the Rule 5 Draft:

Angels, and all other teams, have until 3pm PT to add players to their 40-man roster protecting them from the Rule-5 Draft, here is a full list of players in the Angels organization who are Rule-5 eligible this year pic.twitter.com/7YuVfrMFdB — Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) November 19, 2021

Information On The Rule 5 Draft

Q: How can a player be eligible for the Rule 5 Draft?

A: Players signed at age 18 or younger need to be added to their club’s 40-Man roster within five seasons or they become eligible for the Rule 5 Draft. Players who signed at age 19 or older need to be protected within four seasons.

Q: What happens if a player is drafted?

A: Players selected in the Rule 5 Draft must remain on the team’s active roster for the entire upcoming season or be offered back to their original team for the small price of $50,000.

Other Roster Transactions

(C) Chad Wallach outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake

(RHP) Junior Guerra released

(RHP) Hector Yon DFA’d - Was listed as the Angels No. 19 Prospect (MLB Pipeline)

(INF) Tyler Wade acquired from the New York Yankees

(INF) Kean Wong designated for assignment