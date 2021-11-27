Angels plan to hire Phil Nevin as 3B coach; talking to Wayne Kirby about 1B coach

The Angels plan to hire Phil Nevin as their third base coach, per a report by Ken Rosenthal. The role was vacant after the Angels did not retain previous third base coach Brian Butterfield after the 2021 season.

Angels plan to hire Phil Nevin as 3B coach and are talking to Wayne Kirby about 1B, sources tell @TheAthletic. Nevin spent past four seasons with Yankees. Kirby spent past two with Padres and eight before that with Orioles. First to report LAA interest in Nevin: @ByRobertMurray. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 28, 2021

Rosenthal also reported that the Angels are in contact with Wayne Kirby about the first base coaching position, last occupied by Bruce Hines.

The team hasn’t released anything official regarding the potential hires yet.

Nevin, 50, played 12 seasons in the Majors from 1995 to 2006 at first base, third base and in the outfield. He played with the Angels during the 1998 season.

Nevin’s potential return to the Angels is more of a homecoming due to his Orange County roots. A Fullerton native, he attended El Dorado High School in Placentia before becoming a two-sport athlete (football and baseball) at Cal State Fullerton. In three seasons, he played in two College World Series, won the CWS Most Outstanding Player in 1992 and won the Golden Spikes Award for best amateur player in the country. He was the first overall pick of the 1992 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros.

Nevin was most recently the third base coach for the New York Yankees, where he coached for four seasons. He was also the third base coach for the San Francisco Giants in 2017.

Wayne Kirby, 57, spent eight seasons in the Majors from 1991-1998 as an outfielder. He played with the Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. Kirby served as the Baltimore Orioles’ first base coach from 2011-2018 and has been the San Diego Padres’ first base coach the last two seasons.