Angels extend qualifying offer to Raisel Iglesias

The big decision looming for the Angels this weekend was whether or not they would extend the qualifying offer to closer Raisel Iglesias, and by the time Sunday’s 2 PM deadline rolled around, the club announced that they had indeed done exactly that.

The official value for the qualifying offer this season is $18.4 million, and Iglesias has until November 17 to either accept or decline it. The Angels can still attempt to bring Iglesias back on a multi-year deal even if he does end up declining it, and if he declines it and signs elsewhere, they would receive a draft pick immediately following Competitive Balance Round B in next year’s draft as compensation.

In his first year with the Angels in 2021, Iglesias emerged as one of the better relievers in all of baseball, posting a 2.57 ERA with 34 saves in 70 innings pitched. The 31-year-old Cuban native also set career bests in many different statistical categories, including strikeout percentage (37.7%), walk rate (4.4%) and wins above replacement (2.0, tied for 9th in all of baseball among relievers).

This decision was not a formality for the Halos when you consider that they have never given out a qualifying offer since the system was put in place back in 2012 along with the fact that only four relief pitchers—Craig Kimbrel, Kenley Jansen, Greg Holland and David Robertson—have ever received one, but his numbers this season along with his pretty lengthy track record of success were enough to make the Angels comfortable with giving one to Iglesias. We will know in 10 days or less whether he accepts it or not, but Sunday’s news signals that bringing him back in one form or another appears to be one of the top priorities for the Halos this offseason.