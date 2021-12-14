Halos Heaven Podcast - December 2021 #9: Braxton Martinez Interview

In this episode of the Halos Heaven Podcast, Dominick Lorenz sits down via Zoom with Angels Minor League Infielder Braxton Martinez to discuss the 2021 season, experiences he encountered by playing in the Independent & Mexican Leagues as well as a wild story about how he signed with the Angels back in 2019.
Topics Discussed:
- The transition from playing a full 140-game regular season to starting the offseason in Mid-September
- 4-Year journey through the Independent (River City Rascals) & Mexican League (Pericos de Puebla)
- The story behind how Martinez was signed to the Angels back in 2019
- How the Covid-19 Pandemic effected his life personally and professionally along with how he bounced back healthier than ever
- His performances during the 2021 season with Low-A Inland Empire 66ers and High-A Tri-City Dust Devils
- The new MILB housing agreement for players during the season
- Offseason routine and goals for the 2022 season
