2021 Angels Player Review: Scott Schebler

Not much was expected out of 31-year-old Scott Schebler when the Angels picked him up on a minor league contract before the 2021 season. Schebler was drafted in the 26th round of 2010 MLB draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers and spent four seasons with the Cincinnati Reds and one with the Atlanta Braves in 2020 (he only had one registered at-bat with them). Since his 30-home run campaign in 2017, he has dealt with a decline at the plate and has struggled with injuries. His role with the Angels would simply be as a platoon player and defensive replacement.

Schebler’s season with the Angels was forgettable, at best. Registering no RBIs and only five hits in 34 at-bats, he wasn’t able to contribute anything significant at the plate.

Playing all three outfield positions, Schebler was good, registering a perfect fielding percentage in 75.2 innings.

Scott Schebler, former high school football safety, can run https://t.co/5jfq4wQGp7 pic.twitter.com/QBNpWJM3vN — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) April 21, 2021

He was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on May 8, recalled on June 28, sent back to Salt Lake on July 6, hit the 7-day IL in August and September, and eventually elected free agency on October 6.

With the Bees, Schebler hit .216/.295/.400 in 255 at-bats with 11 home runs and, 40 RBIs 17 walks and 86 strikeouts.

UN-BEE-LIEVABLE



Scott Schebler hammers a ball off the scoreboard on the 14th pitch of his at-bat pic.twitter.com/EVMSSdVI87 — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) August 22, 2021

2021 STATS

14 G / 34 AB / 3 R / 5 H / 8 TB / 3 2B / 0 3B / 0 HR / 0 RBI / 0 BB / 0 SB / .147 AVG / .147 OBP / .235 SLG / .382 OPS

BEST OFFENSIVE PERFORMANCE

Schebler’s most productive game at the plate came at Houston on April 23 when he went 2 for 4 with two doubles and a run scored in the Angels 5-4 loss in extras.

BEST DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCE

It was in Salt Lake, but Schebler made a nice grab on July 10 to seal the 4-2 win for the Bees.

Scott Schebler ends this one pic.twitter.com/3XBmsXaNdg — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) July 11, 2021

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2022

Schebler is a free agent and will likely take a minor league deal this offseason. At 31 and soon leaving his prime, his injury history and offensive woes put a damper his Major League future. However, his window is still open and a successful minor league stint paired with a little bit of luck could propel Schebler back into the majors, at least in a platoon capacity. As is the case with all Major Leaguers, he needs to maintain some positive consistency.

2021 OVERALL GRADE: D-