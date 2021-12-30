2021 Angels Player Review: Félix Peña

Peña’s career with the Angels began on October 9th, 2017 when he was acquired from the Cubs in a trade for a PTBNL. He spent time between the Salt Lake Bees and the major league team for the three seasons prior to 2021. On March 31st, the day before the start of the season, Peña was placed on the 10 day disabled list and he was activated from the 10 day IL on May 6th.

He ended up playing two games with the major league team, pitching on May 6th and May 8th, against the Rays and Dodgers respectively, both of which the Halos lost. He gave up 2 runs in 0.2 innings pitched in the first game and 5 runs in 1 inning pitched in the next game. The day after his second pitching appearance, May 9th, he was optioned to the Salt Lake Bees and then outrighted to them on the 11th.

Peña continued to play with the Bees, pitching a total of thirty one games and starting seven of them. He ended with a 5-4 record and an 8.03 ERA in 68.1 IP with a 1.595 WHIP, while giving up 64 runs (61 earned), 82 hits, 27 walks, and striking out 59.

2021 Stats:

0 Wins / 0 Losses / 37.80 ERA / 2 Games / 0 Games Started / 1.2 Innings Pitched / 2 Strikeouts / 4 Walks / 6.600 WHIP / -0.3 WAR / 7 Hits Allowed / 7 Runs Allowed / 0 Home Runs Allowed

Best Performance of the Year:

Peña’s best performance of the season came on May 29th with Salt Lake where he pitched three scoreless innings allowing just one hit, walking one, and striking out three. He was brought on in relief for Barría, and despite the team suffering a loss against the Round Rock Express, it was one of Peña’s best pitching performances this season.

Roster Status:

On September 23rd, Peña was released by the Salt Lake Bees, who he had been playing with since May. He was then assigned to Toros del Este, a team in the Dominican Winter League. He is currently a free agent and his future with the Angels remains uncertain. As of right now he will likely sign elsewhere, and with the lockout in effect, his future in the majors won’t be decided on until a later date.

2021 Overall Grade: C-