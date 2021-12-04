Dominick, David and Cole evaluate the free agents the Angels have signed so far this offseason and predict what moves could be next in order to strengthen the team (primarily pitching) moving forward. This episode features an in depth look at the the free agents the Angels locked in, who they could target next and the rules/negotiations that forced an MLB lockout for the first time since 1994.
Halos Heaven Podcast - December 2021 #8: Free Agent Frenzy & MLB Lockout
Lefty Aaron Loup Joins Raisel Iglesias At The Back End Of The Bullpen As The Angels Continue To Address Pitching Needs
