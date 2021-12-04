 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Halos Heaven Podcast - December 2021 #8: Free Agent Frenzy & MLB Lockout

Lefty Aaron Loup Joins Raisel Iglesias At The Back End Of The Bullpen As The Angels Continue To Address Pitching Needs

By Dominick Lorenz
Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Dominick, David and Cole evaluate the free agents the Angels have signed so far this offseason and predict what moves could be next in order to strengthen the team (primarily pitching) moving forward. This episode features an in depth look at the the free agents the Angels locked in, who they could target next and the rules/negotiations that forced an MLB lockout for the first time since 1994.

More From Halos Heaven

Loading comments...