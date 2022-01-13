2021 Angels Player Review: Sam Selman

Sam Selman was drafted out of Vanderbilt by the Kansas City Royals in the second round of the 2012 draft. He made his MLB debut on August 1, 2019, with the San Francisco Giants, after he left the Royals through free agency before the start of the 2019 season. His career with the Halos began on July 30, 2021 when he was traded to the Angels along with José Marte and Ivan Armstrong in exchange for Tony Watson.

Selman was activated the day after the trade, and pitched in games throughout August and early September, until he was optioned to the Salt Lake Bees on September 23rd. He pitched in 14 games in that span, accumulating a 6.65 ERA in 13.2 IP. He was recalled on September 26th when Jaime Barría was placed on the IL with a shoulder impingement, and pitched in four more games before the season ended.

Selman pitched much better away than at home; away he had a 2.93 ERA in 15 games (15.1 IP), allowing 5 runs in those games, and at home he had a 10.24 ERA in 10 games (9.2 IP), giving up 12 runs.

2021 Stats:

0 Wins / 1 Loss / 6.35 ERA / 18 Games / 0 Games Started / 17.0 Innings Pitched / 11 Strikeouts / 8 Walks / 1.412 WHIP / -0.2 WAR / 16 Hits Allowed / 13 Runs Allowed / 1 Home Runs Allowed

Best Performance of the Year:

Selman’s best performance with the Angels came on August 3rd where he closed out a 11-3 win for the Halos on the road against the Rangers. He pitched 2.0 innings, allowing no runs, no hits, and striking out three. It was one of his best performances of the season, and was also his second longest outing of the season.

Roster Status:

Sam Selman was designated for assignment by the Angels on December 1st in order to clear a roster spot for Raisel Iglesias after he resigned with the team. His future is currently uncertain, as the day after he was DFA’d, the lockout began, freezing all transactions. Whatever team Selman will be with remains unknown, and where he will pitch will be decided after the lockout.

2021 Overall Grade: C-