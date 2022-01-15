 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Angels International Signings Tracker

Baseball’s international signing period officially opened today, so we’re tracking every player the Angels have brought in

By ColeBailey
Image via @BenBadler on Twitter

Despite the ongoing lockout putting a freeze on pretty much all notable events around baseball over the last month and a half, one date on the calendar that was not affected was the beginning of MLB’s International Signing Period, which officially opened on Saturday morning. The Angels, armed with a international bonus pool of $5,179,700, have already inked a number of different players in the last few hours, so we’ll try to keep you updated on all the new members of the organization right here.

You can also check out the Twitter pages of Baseball America’s Ben Badler and MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez and Francys Romero, all of whom do excellent work on the international prospect front, as well as Baseball America’s own list of every single team to stay as up to date as possible.

Nelson Rada

Position: CF

Age: 16

Country: Venezuela

Bats: Left

Throws: Left

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 29

Signing Bonus: $1,800,000

The biggest name of the Angels’ group of international signings this time around is Venezuelan outfielder Nelson Rada, who came in ranked as the 29th best prospect in the class by MLB Pipeline. Rada, who turned 16 last August, is the youngest prospect on Pipeline’s top 50, and he is listed as the best outfielder and one of the best players to come out of Venezuela this time around. According to Sanchez, he makes consistent hard contact at the plate while projecting as an above-average defender in center field.

Randy De Jesus

Position: OF

Age: 16

Country: Dominican Republic

Bats: Right

Throws: Right

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 38

Signing Bonus: $1,200,000

The other big name that the Angels inked this year is Randy De Jesus, a 16-year-old outfielder that hails from the Dominican Republic. De Jesus is ranked as the 38th best prospect by Pipeline, and they describe him as a potential middle-of-the-order type bat with growing power and a high baseball IQ.

Nixon Encarnacion

Position: P

Age: 16

Country: Dominican Republic

Throws: Right

The first pitcher that the Angels officially signed in this class was Nixon Encarnacion, a 16-year-old righty from the Dominican Republic. He is not ranked on Pipeline’s top 50, but according to Badler, he is one of the bigger arms to come out of the Domincan Republic this year.

Luis Rodriguez

Position: SS

Country: Venezuela

Dario Laverde

Position: C

Country: Venezuela

Manuel Cazorla

Position: P

Country: Venezuela

Throws: Left

Capri Ortiz

Position: SS

Country: Dominican Republic

Sadiel Baró

Position: P

Age: 16

Country: Cuba

Throws: Left

Signing Bonus: $125,000

Jonathan Linares

Position: C

Age: 16

Country: Cuba

Bats: Switch

Signing Bonus: $90,000

Marco Vega

Position: P

Country: Panama

Signing Bonus: $60,000

Alejandro Rodriguez

Position: P

Country: Venezuela

Throws: Left

Miguel Gomez

Position: P

Country: Panama

Throws: Right

Signing Bonus: $60,000

David Lopez

Position: P

Country: Panama

Throws: Left

Signing Bonus: $10,000

