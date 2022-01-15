Angels International Signings Tracker

Despite the ongoing lockout putting a freeze on pretty much all notable events around baseball over the last month and a half, one date on the calendar that was not affected was the beginning of MLB’s International Signing Period, which officially opened on Saturday morning. The Angels, armed with a international bonus pool of $5,179,700, have already inked a number of different players in the last few hours, so we’ll try to keep you updated on all the new members of the organization right here.

You can also check out the Twitter pages of Baseball America’s Ben Badler and MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez and Francys Romero, all of whom do excellent work on the international prospect front, as well as Baseball America’s own list of every single team to stay as up to date as possible.

Nelson Rada

Position: CF

Age: 16

Country: Venezuela

Bats: Left

Throws: Left

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 29

Signing Bonus: $1,800,000

The biggest name of the Angels’ group of international signings this time around is Venezuelan outfielder Nelson Rada, who came in ranked as the 29th best prospect in the class by MLB Pipeline. Rada, who turned 16 last August, is the youngest prospect on Pipeline’s top 50, and he is listed as the best outfielder and one of the best players to come out of Venezuela this time around. According to Sanchez, he makes consistent hard contact at the plate while projecting as an above-average defender in center field.

I’m happy to announce the signing of another future superstar who comes from our program OL Academy in Venezuela and who is also the new acquisition of @OLbaseballgroup.

Don’t forget this name: Nelson Rada.

He is going to be incredible!!!

Rada just signed with @Angels for $1.8M. pic.twitter.com/5pblt2gEui — Felix Leonardo Olivo (@felixolivo19) January 15, 2022

Randy De Jesus

Position: OF

Age: 16

Country: Dominican Republic

Bats: Right

Throws: Right

MLB Pipeline Ranking: 38

Signing Bonus: $1,200,000

The other big name that the Angels inked this year is Randy De Jesus, a 16-year-old outfielder that hails from the Dominican Republic. De Jesus is ranked as the 38th best prospect by Pipeline, and they describe him as a potential middle-of-the-order type bat with growing power and a high baseball IQ.

The @Angels are expected to sign Randy de Jesus ... just one of the new names on our expanded International Bonus Board pic.twitter.com/387up9jk2A — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) January 6, 2022

Nixon Encarnacion

Position: P

Age: 16

Country: Dominican Republic

Throws: Right

The first pitcher that the Angels officially signed in this class was Nixon Encarnacion, a 16-year-old righty from the Dominican Republic. He is not ranked on Pipeline’s top 50, but according to Badler, he is one of the bigger arms to come out of the Domincan Republic this year.

Luis Rodriguez

Position: SS

Country: Venezuela

Angels signing Venezuelan SS Luis Rodriguez https://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/ynJcF8aw8T — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022

Dario Laverde

Position: C

Country: Venezuela

Another Venezuelan signing for the Angels class, catcher Dario Laverdehttps://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/nMTVTpKduv — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022

Manuel Cazorla

Position: P

Country: Venezuela

Throws: Left

Little more video of Manuel Cazorla https://t.co/GymCf2cLVw pic.twitter.com/K5slPAOVt4 — Jared Tims (@Jared_Tims) January 15, 2022

Capri Ortiz

Position: SS

Country: Dominican Republic

Angels sign Dominican SS Capri Ortiz https://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/llcXxxw7ZC — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022

Sadiel Baró

Position: P

Age: 16

Country: Cuba

Throws: Left

Signing Bonus: $125,000

Sadiel Baro (16), a Cuban LHP has agreed with the @Angels the bonus set at $125k. Listed as a 6’1 and 175 pounds the young pitcher has been clock 91 MPH but it’s well know for his secondary pitches. Great Change up and Curveball. pic.twitter.com/RA0toTTpz0 — Yordano Carmona (@YordiMLB) January 15, 2022

Jonathan Linares

Position: C

Age: 16

Country: Cuba

Bats: Switch

Signing Bonus: $90,000

Cuban C and swich hitter Jonathan Linares (16) officially sign with Los Angeles Angels.

Bonus deal: 90,000. pic.twitter.com/1HKt6EWWDV — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) January 15, 2022

Marco Vega

Position: P

Country: Panama

Signing Bonus: $60,000

Angels add another pitcher to their class with Marco Vega from Panama https://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/a4h1EvLDWb — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022

Alejandro Rodriguez

Position: P

Country: Venezuela

Throws: Left

#Angels have signed LHP Alejandro Rodriguez out of Venezuela pic.twitter.com/xO0oSOgjM9 — Jared Tims (@Jared_Tims) January 15, 2022

Miguel Gomez

Position: P

Country: Panama

Throws: Right

Signing Bonus: $60,000

#Angels have signed RHP Miguel Gomez out of Panama pic.twitter.com/TOKop9sZW4 — Jared Tims (@Jared_Tims) January 16, 2022

David Lopez

Position: P

Country: Panama

Throws: Left

Signing Bonus: $10,000