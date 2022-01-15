Angels International Signings Tracker

Despite the ongoing lockout putting a freeze on pretty much all notable events around baseball over the last month and a half, one date on the calendar that was not affected was the beginning of MLB’s International Signing Period, which officially opened on Saturday morning. The Angels, armed with a international bonus pool of $5,179,700, have already inked a number of different players in the last few hours, so we’ll try to keep you updated on all the new members of the organization right here.
Nelson Rada
Position: CF
Age: 16
Country: Venezuela
Bats: Left
Throws: Left
MLB Pipeline Ranking: 29
Signing Bonus: $1,800,000
The biggest name of the Angels’ group of international signings this time around is Venezuelan outfielder Nelson Rada, who came in ranked as the 29th best prospect in the class by MLB Pipeline. Rada, who turned 16 last August, is the youngest prospect on Pipeline’s top 50, and he is listed as the best outfielder and one of the best players to come out of Venezuela this time around. According to Sanchez, he makes consistent hard contact at the plate while projecting as an above-average defender in center field.
I’m happy to announce the signing of another future superstar who comes from our program OL Academy in Venezuela and who is also the new acquisition of @OLbaseballgroup.— Felix Leonardo Olivo (@felixolivo19) January 15, 2022
Don’t forget this name: Nelson Rada.
He is going to be incredible!!!
Rada just signed with @Angels for $1.8M. pic.twitter.com/5pblt2gEui
Randy De Jesus
Position: OF
Age: 16
Country: Dominican Republic
Bats: Right
Throws: Right
MLB Pipeline Ranking: 38
Signing Bonus: $1,200,000
The other big name that the Angels inked this year is Randy De Jesus, a 16-year-old outfielder that hails from the Dominican Republic. De Jesus is ranked as the 38th best prospect by Pipeline, and they describe him as a potential middle-of-the-order type bat with growing power and a high baseball IQ.
The @Angels are expected to sign Randy de Jesus ... just one of the new names on our expanded International Bonus Board pic.twitter.com/387up9jk2A— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) January 6, 2022
Nixon Encarnacion
Position: P
Age: 16
Country: Dominican Republic
Throws: Right
The first pitcher that the Angels officially signed in this class was Nixon Encarnacion, a 16-year-old righty from the Dominican Republic. He is not ranked on Pipeline’s top 50, but according to Badler, he is one of the bigger arms to come out of the Domincan Republic this year.
Nixon Encarnación “El Cohete de Manoguayabo”, posee una poderosa bola rápida y una curva sobre average.— Best Baseball Tallent (@bbtbaseball) November 30, 2020
•Class of 2021 ♂️#BESTBASELLTALENT #latinbaseballtalent #dominicanbaseball #latinprospects #BBTBASEBALL #BBT #dominican #baseball pic.twitter.com/5sP5PBK1cB
Luis Rodriguez
Position: SS
Country: Venezuela
Angels signing Venezuelan SS Luis Rodriguez https://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/ynJcF8aw8T— Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022
Dario Laverde
Position: C
Country: Venezuela
Another Venezuelan signing for the Angels class, catcher Dario Laverdehttps://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/nMTVTpKduv— Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022
Manuel Cazorla
Position: P
Country: Venezuela
Throws: Left
Little more video of Manuel Cazorla https://t.co/GymCf2cLVw pic.twitter.com/K5slPAOVt4— Jared Tims (@Jared_Tims) January 15, 2022
Capri Ortiz
Position: SS
Country: Dominican Republic
Angels sign Dominican SS Capri Ortiz https://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/llcXxxw7ZC— Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022
Sadiel Baró
Position: P
Age: 16
Country: Cuba
Throws: Left
Signing Bonus: $125,000
Sadiel Baro (16), a Cuban LHP has agreed with the @Angels the bonus set at $125k. Listed as a 6’1 and 175 pounds the young pitcher has been clock 91 MPH but it’s well know for his secondary pitches. Great Change up and Curveball. pic.twitter.com/RA0toTTpz0— Yordano Carmona (@YordiMLB) January 15, 2022
Jonathan Linares
Position: C
Age: 16
Country: Cuba
Bats: Switch
Signing Bonus: $90,000
Cuban C and swich hitter Jonathan Linares (16) officially sign with Los Angeles Angels.— Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) January 15, 2022
Bonus deal: 90,000. pic.twitter.com/1HKt6EWWDV
Marco Vega
Position: P
Country: Panama
Signing Bonus: $60,000
Angels add another pitcher to their class with Marco Vega from Panama https://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/a4h1EvLDWb— Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022
Alejandro Rodriguez
Position: P
Country: Venezuela
Throws: Left
#Angels have signed LHP Alejandro Rodriguez out of Venezuela pic.twitter.com/xO0oSOgjM9— Jared Tims (@Jared_Tims) January 15, 2022
Miguel Gomez
Position: P
Country: Panama
Throws: Right
Signing Bonus: $60,000
#Angels have signed RHP Miguel Gomez out of Panama pic.twitter.com/TOKop9sZW4— Jared Tims (@Jared_Tims) January 16, 2022
David Lopez
Position: P
Country: Panama
Throws: Left
Signing Bonus: $10,000
#Angels have signed LHP David Lopez out of Panama pic.twitter.com/oxQXm5xVV2— Jared Tims (@Jared_Tims) January 16, 2022
