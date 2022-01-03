2021 Angels Player Review: Kyle Tyler

Kyle Tyler was drafted in the 20th round of the 2018 draft by the Angels and was picked 601st overall. He spent his 2021 season with the Tri-City Dust Devils, Rocket City Trash Pandas, and Salt Lake Bees before having his contract selected by the Angels on August 28th. He made his major league debut against the Texas Rangers on September 5th, and didn’t give up a run until his fourth appearance on September 17th. His last pitching appearance with the major league team came on September 21st and was his worst performance with the Halos as he gave up 3 runs in 2.2 innings.

Three days after his last pitching performance, September 24th, he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right toe sprain and was activated on October 5th. He finished his minor league season with a 6-4 record and a 3.66 ERA in 20 games (14 GS). In 86.0 innings pitched, he gave up 84 hits, 9 home runs, 25 walks, and 39 runs while striking out 92 and posting a 1.27 WHIP.

2021 Stats:

0 Wins / 0 Losses / 2.92 ERA / 5 Games / 0 Games Started / 12.1 Innings Pitched / 6 Strikeouts / 6 Walks / 1.14 WHIP / 0.3 WAR / 8 Hits Allowed / 4 Runs Allowed / 1 Home Run Allowed

Best Performance of the Year:

Tyler’s best appearance this season came during his major league debut on September 5th against the Rangers at home. He was called in to relieve Elvis Peguero, and with the Angels down 3-7, he finished the game. He pitched 3.0 innings and allowed only one hit and struck out two in what ended in a scoreless outing. Despite it ending in a loss for the team, it was an impressive debut and showed promise for Tyler’s future.

Roster Status:

Tyler remains with the team and looks to be one of the young arms that they will continue to develop and will aim to fit into their future pitching staff. Prospects Live’s mid-season Top 30 Prospects list for the Halos, released on September 1st, listed him at 25th, and was released prior to his debut. He could be a potential candidate in a trade package, but for now, he will continue to develop and prepare his skill set for the future.

2021 Overall Grade: B-