2021 Angels Player Review: Elvis Peguero

Elvis Pegueros’ major league career began when he was signed as an international free agent by the New York Yankees in 2016, and he joined the Angels last season after he was traded to them on July 21st, along with Janson Junk, for Andrew Heaney. He played with the Trash Pandas and Bees before having his contract selected by the Angels on August 25th.

Peguero played three games with the major league team, against the Orioles (Aug 26), Yankees (Aug 31), and Rangers (Sep 5). He was returned to the Salt Lake Bees from the Angels on September 17th. He ended his minor league season, across four different teams, with a 5-2 record, 3.43 ERA, and 1.09 WHIP. He played in 31 games (0 GS, 2 SV) with a total of 57.2 innings pitched while allowing 44 hits, 28 runs (22 ER), and 19 walks while striking out 72. On October 27th he was assigned to Leones del Escogido, a team in the Dominican Winter League.

2021 Stats:

0 Wins / 1 Loss / 27.00 ERA / 3 Games / 0 Games Started / 2.1 Innings Pitched / 0 Strikeouts / 3 Walks / 4.286 WHIP / -0.4 WAR / 7 Hits Allowed / 7 Runs Allowed / 0 Home Runs Allowed

Best Performance of the Year:

Pegueros’ best performance at the major league level came in his final game with the team on August 5th. He pitched 0.2 innings allowing 2 hits and no runs. At the minor league level he found more success, with one of his best performances coming on July 27th, while he was in the Yankees minor league system, with the Somerset Patriots. He was the first pitcher to relieve Janson Junk, the other pitcher included in the trade to the Halos, and he went 2.2 innings, walking one, striking out four, and giving up no runs in a tight 5-4 win.

Roster Status:

Peguero was protected from the Rule-5 Draft at the end of the season and is currently on the 40 man roster. Peguero still has room to grow and further develop with the team and will look to do so next season. He can fit into their young core of developing pitchers, and while it is possible for him to be a trade candidate, for now he will continue to grow with the Halos.

2021 Overall Grade: C-