Halos Heaven Podcast - January 2022 #10: Kyren Paris Interview

In this episode of the Halos Heaven Podcast, Dominick Lorenz sits down via Zoom with Angels Minor League Infielder Kyren Paris (#4 Prospect) to discuss the 2021 season, experiencing the “Alternative Site” during the 2020 pandemic shortened season as well as the root of his mature demeanor at such a young age.
Topics Discussed:
- The transition from playing a full 132-game regular season to starting the offseason at the Arizona Instructional Leagues in Mid-September
- High School career & college recruitment process
- Pre-Draft meetings with Angels front office & how his family shaped his life
- How he stayed physically and mentally prepared during the pandemic
- Experiencing the “Alternative Site” - Pitchers he faced and advice from coaching staff
- The source of his energy and maturity
- His performance during the 2021 season with Low-A Inland Empire 66ers and High-A Tri-City Dust Devils
- Interacting with fans & meeting Rickey Henderson at a baseball camp as a kid
Loading comments...