Halos Heaven Podcast - January 2022 #10: Kyren Paris Interview

The 20-Year-Old #4 Prospect Shined At The Lower Levels Of The Angels Farm System In 2021, While Displaying A Strong Sense Of Maturity

By Dominick Lorenz
Kyren Paris participating in New Balance Future Stars Series (2018)
In this episode of the Halos Heaven Podcast, Dominick Lorenz sits down via Zoom with Angels Minor League Infielder Kyren Paris (#4 Prospect) to discuss the 2021 season, experiencing the “Alternative Site” during the 2020 pandemic shortened season as well as the root of his mature demeanor at such a young age.

Topics Discussed:

  • The transition from playing a full 132-game regular season to starting the offseason at the Arizona Instructional Leagues in Mid-September
  • High School career & college recruitment process
  • Pre-Draft meetings with Angels front office & how his family shaped his life
  • How he stayed physically and mentally prepared during the pandemic
  • Experiencing the “Alternative Site” - Pitchers he faced and advice from coaching staff
  • The source of his energy and maturity
  • His performance during the 2021 season with Low-A Inland Empire 66ers and High-A Tri-City Dust Devils
  • Interacting with fans & meeting Rickey Henderson at a baseball camp as a kid

