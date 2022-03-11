Halos Heaven Podcast - March 2022 #12: Davis Daniel Interview

In this episode of the Halos Heaven Podcast, Dominick Lorenz sits down via Zoom with Angels Minor League Pitcher Davis Daniel (#21 Prospect according to MLB Pipeline.com) to discuss the positive progress he made during his first full season of pro ball in 2021, evolving his pitch arsenal when he arrived in AA Rocket City and strategic goals that would justify a successful 2022 campaign.
Topics Discussed:
- Routine and feeling around Minor League Spring Training Camp in Tempe, AZ
- Opinions on recent pitching rule changes for the upcoming 2022 season and new CBA agreement
- His performance during the 2021 season with High-A Tri-City, Double-A Rocket City and Triple-A Salt Lake
- Further development of pitching arsenal and adding a Slider into the mix
- College experience at Auburn University
- Similarities & Differences from being drafted in 2018 (declining and going back to school) from 2019 (where he signed with the Angels)
- Who on the current Angels roster he looks forward to learning from in the future
- Goals for the 2022 season
- Pressures or expectations as a Top-30 Prospect in the Angels farm system
